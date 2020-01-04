Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of -1.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s score:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $23.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,874.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,785.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,818.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,518.31 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.