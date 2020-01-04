AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 338,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 927,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 58.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 273,635 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.