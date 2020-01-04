Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 52.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $2,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.