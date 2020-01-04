Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.69.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

Amedisys stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.41. The stock had a trading volume of 223,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.14.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,657 shares of company stock worth $2,788,111. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Amedisys by 8,095.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amedisys by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

