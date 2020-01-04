American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $11.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $45.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $45.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.41 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,637,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.