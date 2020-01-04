American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.