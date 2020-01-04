American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.92.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in American Tower by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $228.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

