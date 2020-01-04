American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report $897.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.65 million and the lowest is $891.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. American Water Works has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

