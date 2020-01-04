American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

AWK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. 869,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $59,360,000. Mirova raised its position in American Water Works by 2,355.8% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 428,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 410,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

