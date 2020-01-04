Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

AMP stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $107.64 and a twelve month high of $169.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

