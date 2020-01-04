AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 705,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 145.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.