Amino Network Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $651,457.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,620,096 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

