Amon 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,044.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Amon has a total market cap of $614,416.00 and $1,044.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

