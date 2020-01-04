AmonD Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a total market cap of $746,070.00 and $85,341.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,903,377 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

