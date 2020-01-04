Amoveo Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $242.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $40.76 or 0.00549845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.05979919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001971 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

