Ampleforth Price Tops $1.03 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00013951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1.15 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,533 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.