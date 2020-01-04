Analysts Anticipate Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Post $1.31 EPS

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERIE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after buying an additional 660,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after buying an additional 137,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 414.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 242,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $166.95 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $205.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.70 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

