Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to post $4.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742,362 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,919,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after buying an additional 760,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

