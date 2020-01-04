Analysts Anticipate Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report sales of $756.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.46 million and the highest is $793.13 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $604.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GBX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.