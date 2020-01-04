Analysts Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce $90.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $373.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.99 million to $374.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $411.49 million, with estimates ranging from $410.32 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

