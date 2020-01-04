Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce $114.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.02 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $93.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $420.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.23 million to $420.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $485.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $196,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Power Integrations by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $9,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,806.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.