Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

