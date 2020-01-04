Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $24.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.09 billion to $24.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director James L. Muehlbauer bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $468.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

