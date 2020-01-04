Analysts Anticipate Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCNX shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

