Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 4th (ABCB, ACM, AL, AMRS, ANET, ANIK, APEMY, ARCB, AROW, AVGO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 4th:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

