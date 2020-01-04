Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $906.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $906.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $895.24 million to $928.80 million. Brunswick reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.81.

Brunswick stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,094,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 144.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.