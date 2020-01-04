Analysts Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,970,215. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $75,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Burlington Stores by 88.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $230.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.59.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

