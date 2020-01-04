Analysts Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Correvio Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie cut Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:CORV opened at $0.41 on Friday. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

