Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post $811.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.20 million. Crane reported sales of $839.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

NYSE CR opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after buying an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 389,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

