Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce sales of $26.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $55.20 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,614.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $111.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.84 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $329.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of DRNA opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock worth $122,442,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,088,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 518,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.