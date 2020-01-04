Analysts Expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $674.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to announce sales of $674.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.76 million and the lowest is $633.48 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $807.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 90.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

