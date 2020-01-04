Analysts Set $31.00 Price Target for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.46. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other Rocky Brands news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

