Analysts Set $61.00 Target Price for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $61.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $76,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661. 23.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. 38,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $899.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

