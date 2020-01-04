Analyzing Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & Oxbridge Re (NYSE:OXBR)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 8.51% 11.09% 3.14% Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $3.73 billion 1.39 $190.10 million $4.37 17.75 Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.17 -$5.75 million N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Kemper beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.