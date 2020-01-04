Analyzing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NYSE:FDBC)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $12.61 billion 1.38 $2.87 billion $11.97 3.08 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $44.53 million 5.28 $11.01 million N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 18.04% 12.35% 0.95% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 25.29% 11.78% 1.18%

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.