Analyzing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUBI)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triumph Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Customers Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.44%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $285.95 million 3.38 $51.70 million $2.21 17.24 Customers Bancorp $476.95 million 1.53 $71.69 million $2.43 9.56

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 17.86% 9.36% 1.27% Customers Bancorp 13.45% 9.72% 0.70%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Triumph Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

