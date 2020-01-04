Anchor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,941.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00010834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $37,941.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

