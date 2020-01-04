AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after buying an additional 1,086,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,589,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $16.49. 331,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,987. The firm has a market cap of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.