Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $5.72 million and $1.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, KuCoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, ABCC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinall, KuCoin, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Coinone, BitMax, Bgogo, Huobi Korea, Upbit, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Bitinka and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.