Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $815.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

