Apex (CPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $932,571.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Apex has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $932,571.00 and approximately $21,168.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003670 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.