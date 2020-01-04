Apex Reaches Market Capitalization of $923,138.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Apex has a market cap of $923,138.00 and approximately $17,834.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Bitbns and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016848 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003739 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

