APIS 24 Hour Volume Hits $130,425.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, APIS has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. APIS has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $130,425.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001182 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

