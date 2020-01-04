Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $230,843.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $230,843.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007176 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.