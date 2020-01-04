AppCoins Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $40,696.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.