Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,190,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210,122. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.92.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

