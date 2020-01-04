Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 481,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,261.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

