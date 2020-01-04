APR Coin Price Tops $0.0041 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $43,615.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000853 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,678,868 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

