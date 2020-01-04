AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAAS shares. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAAS remained flat at $$27.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,851. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $856.97 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.