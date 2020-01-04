Aragon Market Cap Reaches $12.45 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. Aragon has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,886.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.